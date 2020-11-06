Secaucus cops save 75 year old woman’s life

It's a real honor and privilege to report to you every Friday about a hero cop. With all the bad news that the clickbait media pushes about law enforcement, I hope you enjoy the positive break we offer as #BlueFriday every week.

This week we have not one, but three honorees to tell you about. Officers David Delseni, Michael Borrelli and Matthew Kirvin from the Secaucus PD are our honorees for today.

Getting a call over the weekend about an elderly woman having chest pains, the officers responded immediately and began to administer life saving actions that brought her back from the brink of death. Another example of how police officers respond and react to situations every day, often without warning, the call comes in and they must act. Any delay of even a couple minutes could be the difference between life and death of a victim.

I think about people who go through hours and days of prep for one debate or a school test. Cops go through training for a thousand scenarios. Then they get just a couple minutes to recall the training and techniques in order to solve a life and death problem. There are no do-overs.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.