Sea Isle City waterfront fire hurts two people, police say

SEA ISLE CITY — A fast-moving fire left two people hurt and prompted several homes to be evacuated on Sunday afternoon, according to the Sea Isle City Fire Department.

Firefighters responded before 12:30 p.m. to 371 43rd Place, where a shed was engulfed in flames, next to Two Chums boat rental and bait shop.

Neighboring homes were evacuated and the fire spread to a fuel tank and a commercial fishing boat in the water, before it was brought under control, officials said.

Two people suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital, while one of the nearby homes suffered exterior heat damage.

Fire crews from the Ocean City, Seaville, Avalon, Strathmere and Ocean View departments, along with the Cape May County Fire Marshalls Office, also helped respond to the fire.

Michelle Gray was among those who shared photos and video clips of the quick response on Sunday:

As of Sunday afternoon, there was no word on what caused the fire.

