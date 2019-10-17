Sea Isle City born actress in Eric Roberts movie

Once upon a time in a land known as Sea Isle City, I owned an internet cafe/comedy club called "Coffee Dot Comedy." Working there was Caitlyn Fletcher who dreamed of being an actress and would leave to take a waitressing job at the Borgata before trying to break into movies.

From her IMDB page, "Caitlyn Fletcher began her acting career in 2008 while studying at the Weist Barron Ryan Acting Academy. Within the following years she would be featured in 11 projects before relocating to Los Angeles. Immediately after her move she began a mentorship at Paramount Pictures by the well established film producer Suzanne DeLaurentiis. She continues to establish herself in the industry while being involved in several projects in development for television and theatrical film. One such project being a series produced for famed horror director Eli Roth's digital network, Crypt TV."

Fast forward to the present and Fletcher is now playing Holly Vienna in the new movie "Hollywould," starring Eric Roberts, who also came on my show to talk about the upcoming film, and Torrei Hart.

Fletcher called New Jersey 101.5 to talk about the movie.

"Oh, I'm super proud of this film," Fletcher said. "...It was super cool, it was super fun. It was just such a good role to play."

As for those Sea Isle memories:

"My grandma still lives down there, I love Sea Isle," Fletcher said. "I'm flying on a red eye from L.A. and I'm staying in Sea Isle."

