Sea Girt, NJ rookie cop crashes into house and trailer

SEA GIRT — A rookie police officer's unmarked police vehicle crashed into a cottage and a trailer while on duty late Tuesday afternoon.

The officer was en route to a first aid call on Ocean Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. when his 2019 Ford Explorer went off Beacon Boulevard and into a yard striking a cottage and a trailer parked on the property, according to acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

No one was inside the cottage at the time and no one was injured, the prosecutor said.

Linskey did not disclose the identity of the officer who has been with the department since June.

The vehicle was taken to the county motor pool for further investigation.

The officer agreed to turn over his cell phone and give a blood sample at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Prosecutor's Office spokesman Mark Spivey said the was not seriously injured and was released from the hospital.

