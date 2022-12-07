Say it isn’t so! Best ice cream shop in NJ closing after 88 years

It was a golden age in NYC when Bischoff’s ice cream first opened its doors.

It was the late 1800s when things were fancy schmancy and people got dressed up to go out for ice cream.

When you walked into an ice cream place back then it was all gleaming machines, shiny countertops, clam-shaped booths and staff wearing paper hats and bowties.

That’s the way Bischoffs was and that’s the way it’s stayed for 88 years.

And now, According to an article on NJ.com that wonderful relic of a simpler time is set to close.

Albert Bischoff started the business we know as Bischoff’s Ice Cream more than four generations ago, passing the business down through his daughters.

The first shop opened near the Hippodrome Theater in New York City in the late 1800s before relocating in 1934 to Teaneck, according to the company’s website.

And now it’s one of the places people drive to Bergen County to visit.

At the risk of sounding trite, it seems like in NJ all good things must come to an end, and so it is for this iconic ice cream shop which also which specializes in sundaes, sherbets and candy, but is also a restaurant/grill where people can grab a burger ir roast beef sandwich for lunch.

And don’t forget the egg creams.

It’s the old-fashioned soda fountain, which, unfortunately, I am too young to have ever actually seen in person.

But I’ve seen enough in movies and on TV to want this kind of place to stay around forever.

After having earned numerous accolades and spots on various “best Ice cream” lists, after 88 years the business will close for good on New Year’s Eve, the article says.

It’s the kind of old-fashioned ice cream/parlor experience that we just don’t have around anymore.

And fewer and fewer of them still exist.

That’s why Bischoff‘s will be missed by the people in Bergen County, and all the others who drove from other places in New Jersey just to experience it.

Soon there will be a whole generation of people who don’t know what it’s like to spin around on those counter chairs while sipping their ice cream sodas or egg creams.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

