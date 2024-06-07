3 sickened in New Jersey from tainted produce

🔴Three people in New Jersey are sick due to tainted cucumbers

🔴The cukes are tainted with salmonella, according to the CDC

🔴They were sold in bulk and shipped from Florida to several states

Three people in New Jersey have been sickened from cucumbers tainted by salmonella.

The tainted cukes were sold in bulk and shipped from Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. of Delray, Florida, to food distributors, wholesalers, and retail distribution centers in 14 states, including New Jersey and New York from May 17 through May 21.

The recalled cucumbers are dark green, approximately 1.5 to 2 inches in diameter, and 5 to 9 inches long. Mini cucumbers and English cucumbers are not included in the recall.

A total of 162 people have become sick and 54 have been hospitalized in 25 states, but no deaths have been reported, according to the CDC.

Healthy individuals infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, and arthritis.

Fresh Start Produce Sales has notified customers who received the recalled product directly from the company and requested that they remove it from stores. The company has also asked direct customers to notify their customers of the recall.

The affected cucumbers should no longer be available at stores. Consumers can either throw the tainted vegetable in the garbage or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Anyone with questions may contact Fresh Start Produce Sales at 1-888-364-2993.

