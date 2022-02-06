Police in Holmdel discovered that a drunk driver who they say resisted arrest and hid his identity was also a wanted sex offender from another state.

Police said Saheed Bahlouli, 25, of Bridgeton, had open containers of alcohol during a traffic stop 11:47 p.m. Wednesday on Palmer Road new Middle Road.

Bahlouli then became confrontational and uncooperative with police by providing false information, police said.

While police attempted to arrest Bahlouli, they said he "physically resisted officers and refused to be handcuffed."

The visual of an officer pulling out his taser from its holster was enough for Bahlouli to comply with police, but even after the arrest and when he was brought to headquarters, he doubled down on providing false information, police said.

It was only after police fingerprinted him that his identity became known as a convicted rapist wanted by Delaware State Police for failing to register as a sex offender and failure to appear in court in Wilmington.

Delaware State Police records show that Bahlouli was convicted last February in that state of rape/fourth-degree sexual penetration of an adult without consent.

Bahlouli is now charged with being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest, hindering apprehension/providing false information to police and tampering with government records by signing a fraudulent name on fingerprint cards.

He was being held at the Monmouth County jail last week awaiting extradition to Delaware. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Sunday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.