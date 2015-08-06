Sabathia delivers vintage start in Yanks’ win

NEW YORK (AP) -- Jacoby Ellsbury hit a tiebreaking homer to snap out of a slump and CC Sabathia pitched six gritty innings after leaving his previous outing with dehydration, leading the New York Yankees to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

CC Sabathia, New York Yankees CC Sabathia of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. (Rich Schultz, Getty Images) loading...

Alex Rodriguez had an RBI double and Justin Wilson (4-0) struck out three batters in the seventh inning to help the Yankees take two of three in the series from the last-place Red Sox.

The AL East leaders next face a pair of Cy Young Award winners, R.A. Dickey and newcomer David Price, when they play the streaking Toronto Blue Jays in a key weekend series. The division rivals, separated by 4 1/2 games, play the first of 13 remaining games against one another Friday night.

Dellin Betances gave up a hit in the eighth. Andrew Miller put two on with two outs in the ninth, but struck out Rusney Castillo to remain perfect in 24 save chances.

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