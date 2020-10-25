Rutgers upsets Michigan State — Are the Scarlet Knights back?

Our own Rutgers Scarlet Knights kicked off the 2020 Big Ten football season yesterday and they did something they haven’t done in a long time, they won. Rutgers beat Michigan State, an 11 point favorite, 38 – 27.

The last time Rutgers won a Big Ten football game was November 4th 2017 when Rutgers beat Maryland. Rutgers went 0 and 21 in the last two years in Big Ten play leaving school administrators to question whether it was a prudent decision to join the Big Ten Conference.

Getty Images

Head Coach Greg Schiano’s return was a triumphant one and while it’s only one game, it speaks volumes in Rutgers return to some respect and a removal of the doormat stigma in The Big Ten Conference.

They didn’t beat another bad team, they beat Michigan State. Michigan State was outplayed and out coached. This wasn’t a game filled with “Hail Mary’s” and outrageous luck, this was a game with a solid game plan and an impressive display of player talent carrying out that plan. Jersey needs something positive to root for, we’ve had a tough year with so many obstacles thrown our way. It’s great to have a positive entity.

Getty Images

Rutgers will have their work cut out for them, next week they take on an Indiana team that just beat a top ten ranked Penn State team. Later in the season Rutgers will take on Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State three Big Ten powerhouses.

The good news is that those games are at the end of the season after Rutgers has time to get in a winning groove, the bad news is that it’s Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

Getty Images

I’m glad Rutgers may have turned the page on losing. I think this win will do wonders for the program and for Rutgers fans. Too bad the fans can’t go and watch them win.

GO R U!