If you want to attend Rutgers, the state university, on campus in the fall, you must be fully vaccinated. The announcement Thursday does not require staff and school personnel, but students must get the experimental COVID-19 vaccine if they want to attend in-person classes unless they have a health or religious exemption.

How about the fact that young people of that age, have almost no risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19? Is that a good enough health reason? How about the fact that even the medical professionals urging everyone to get the vaccine don't know enough about its long-term safety or efficacy? People of that age are not at much risk but their older professors might be, but they are not required. Like most of what goes on at American universities today, it makes no sense!

A concerned New Jersey mom wrote to us yesterday, obviously upset about the decision. In part, here's what she had to say:

"As a mother, I would never allow my child to receive a vaccine for a virus that is completely treatable and poses extremely low risk. I don't know how you feel about this but again we are dealing with politicians who want to dictate to us what we have to put into our bodies and our children's bodies. I am sure there is a money trail somewhere with this especially if Rutgers is pushing Pfizer. There are never any coincidences."

Many parents feel as if they're losing control of the lives of their children, even though they bear the responsibility for the care and safety. Perhaps more people will decide to attend Rutgers and any other college that decides to do this, online. This way they'll not only be safe from the virus and the vaccine mandate, but from the garbage that is taught at many universities today. Good, stay home, if you really know what's good for you.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis’ own.