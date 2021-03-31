Rutgers requiring COVID vaccine a lesson in hypocrisy (Opinion)

During Bill Clinton’s first presidential campaign, the slogan “it’s the economy, stupid” popped up among political wonks. With news that Rutgers University is mandating all on-campus students be vaccinated against COVID-19 but not requiring it for staff and faculty, another phrase comes to my mind. “It’s the hypocrisy, stupid.”

This recently announced policy is the first of its kind in the state for colleges and universities according to an article by Eric Scott on NJ1015.com. The policy goes into effect for students returning to on-campus life in the fall. Gov. Phil Murphy says he’s “impressed” with the decision.

State lawmakers are split on such issues. State Sen. Joe Vitale wants even public schools to eventually mandate COVID vaccines for minors. While Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso thinks no school taking state funding should mandate the vaccine. She’s introducing legislation.

Here’s the thing. Yes I believe the more people who are vaccinated the more we’ll be able to get out from under this problem and put the pandemic behind us. And Rutgers students already are required to have certain other vaccines to attend. This new mandate even allows exemptions for medical and religious reasons. So it’s not as tyrannical as alarmists make it sound.

However, to make it mandatory for students but voluntary for faculty and staff is just outrageously hypocritical. And that’s why I’m solidly against it. It’s either imperative to stop the spread of the virus on campus or it isn’t. Make it an all or nothing policy. As presented, I choose nothing.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.