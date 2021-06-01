It’s not the first time our State University has had to kowtow to entitled little student brats who think they know everything about the world. And it probably won’t be the last. But this time it’s really pathetic. When Rutgers condemned anti-Semitism in a statement, they got an earful from a student group called Students for Justice in Palestine, who apparently runs things over there.

It all started when the chancellor of Rutgers University-New Brunswick, Christopher J. Molloy, released a statement condemning antisemitism. You know, just your basic “ We’ll protect Jews just the same as will protect any other group in the University, etc.”

Nothing really earth shattering. Well, boy, that was a no-go for the good old SJP kids. The benign statement, according to the times of Israel, “We are saddened by and greatly concerned about the sharp rise in hostile sentiments and anti-Semitic violence in the United States,” didn’t go over well with them.

After all, for a lot of people, violence against Jews is more acceptable then violence against other minority groups. And evidently, it’s just fine for the members of the “justice” seeking SJP. And this is nothing new. For generations, there have been many people who are appalled by hostility toward other groups but pretty apathetic about violence towards Jews.

The statement continued, “Recent incidents of hate directed toward Jewish members of our community again remind us of what history has to teach us.” And went on to explain that the statement was in response to the recent violence in Israel.

No way, Jose, said the SJP, who obviously won’t abide criticism of anti-Semitic violence. I guess they feel that all Jews deserve it? (That sentiment’s been around for a long time, too, kids. I know the SJP thinks they’re trailblazers but it’s pretty unoriginal.)

In any case, this “student group” CONDEMNED the CONDEMNATION of anti Semitic acts.

You can’t make this stuff up.

‘Cause you know, the SJP kids want you to know that equating anti Zionism with anti semitism is JUST NOT RIGHT!!!!! Well, first of all, they’re wrong. Those “anti’s” are one and the same.

Secondly, the Rutgers statement just said “we condemn anti semitism.” Is the SJP saying the school HAS to be anti-Semitic or they’ll else get all mad and take their ball and go home? And tell their parents to stop paying tuition?

Rutgers, as it has done in the past, capitulated to the wishes of its overindulged and under-informed student group by giving in and apologizing for their original statement. But that’s wasn’t enough for the whiny braintrust over at the SJP office! The quaking and rescission of apology from Rutgers wasn’t enough.

You see, the SJP found the apology offensive because it was “...unwarranted due to the absence of any publicly reported antisemitic incidents in the Rutgers New Brunswick community that had not already been addressed by the administration.”So now the want an apology for the apology.

Oh. So throwing rocks and garbage at Jews or punching them in the face as they walk down the street is only a problem if it happens in New Brunswick? Or on campus? And who are these snot-nosed punks to say what apologies are warranted or not? So now the SJP wants an apology for the apology.

Are you following along?

I know colleges and universities throughout the country are in trouble with the radical Influence permeating campuses, but now we’re really letting the inmates run the asylum.

Before you let your kids fill out those college applications, make sure you look into the school you may be sending your child to for four long years and what they really stand for.

It’s no insignificant task. Remember, in every college freshman’s head, there’s a tender young brain in there just waiting to be filled with ideas.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.