Route 80 ’emergency’ work causing miles of delays for travelers

An emergency project on Route 80 created major traffic in both directions on Friday and again on Saturday.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation provided no further explanation than "emergency construction." A spokeswoman for the agency did not have an immediate explanation Saturday afternoon for the emergency nature of the work.

There was a crash and an investigation on the westbound side on Friday morning that closed two lanes in the area and created delays but its connection to the weekend work is not clear.

The left lane was blocked east and west at the 109-year-old Delaware River Viaduct over the roadway near exit 4 for Route 46 in Knowlton, according to a photo posted by the New Jersey Herald. The photo shows workers on lifts above the roadway.

New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams said the timing of the work is the worst possible time for this to happen for commuters trying to get away or back from the weekend in the Poconos.

"This is like the Parkway being down to one lane through Toms River on a Friday afternoon in the summer," Williams said.

Depending on your destination, the Route 46 bridge to Portland, Pennsylvania, in an immediate alternative in that area, according to Williams.

"If you're going to the southern Poconos or Lehigh Valley, use Route 78 or 22. Northern-most Pocono travelers should consider the Route 206 bridge to Milford, Pennsylvania," Williams said.

