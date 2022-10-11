Ramps at a major Central Jersey interstate interchange will close for several hours Wednesday and Thursday for trash collection.

The New Jersey DOT will close the ramps in Hamilton Township from Route 195 west to Route 295 northbound (Exit 1B) headed towards Lawrence and to Route 295 southbound (Exit 1A) for Camden will close between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Only one ramp at a time will close. The DOT did not disclose the specific time each ramp will close.

Why not do the work on a weekend?

"Litter pick up is done during regular daytime working hours, at non-peak travel times. It is a regular work function like mowing or pothole repair," DOT spokeswoman Leanna Nelson told New Jersey 101.5.

The litter detail is dependent on the weather

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects a couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday as a cold front passes through the area.

Route 195 westbound to Route 295 northbound detour:

• Continue west to Exit 1A for Route 295 south

• Take Exit 60A to Route 195 eastbound

• Take Exit 1B to Route 295 northbound

Route 195 westbound to Route 295 southbound detour:

• Continue west on Route 195 (which becomes Route 29 north)

• Exit at South Lamberton Road/Duck Island

• Take ramp to Route 195 eastbound/Route 29 southbound

• Keep right and take Exit 1A to I-295 southbound

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

