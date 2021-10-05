KEANSBURG — A police officer just one month on the job was charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman earlier this year.

Nicholas Thompson, 24, was a Type II special law enforcement officer when he assaulted the woman at a private residence in January, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linski said.

The victim was unconscious and incapable of consent at the time.

Thompson was arrested on Monday and is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution on first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact charges. He is suspended without pay.

Keansburg Police Chief Wayne Davis said the news of Thompson's arrest was "shocking and disturbing."

“The Keansburg Police Department is comprised of professional investigators of the highest caliber, and we refuse to allow the actions of one officer to negate or obscure the good work they do every day," Davis said. "We will also continue to cooperate with the Prosecutor’s Office’s investigation and prosecution in any way necessary, in order to bring this defendant to justice."

