Roof collapse at Edison, NJ warehouse causes injury
🔴 A 911 caller reported a roof collapse at a warehouse in Edison
🔴 The collapse left a hole in the roof of the Chetak New York warehouse
🔴 At least one person was injured
EDISON – A falling shelf is being blamed for a partial roof collapse at a food distribution warehouse Tuesday afternoon.
Police Chief Thomas Bryan said a 911 call was made from the Chetak New York warehouse at the Heller Industrial Park on Mill Road around 2:25 p.m.
Police and firefighters got 62 employees out of the building. One person was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
The cause of the partial collapse turned out to be metal shelving attached to a 200-foot load-bearing wall that had deteriorated, according to Bryan. Many boxes could be seen on the floor through the new opening on the roof.
"We had we had cadaver dogs down there Wednesday night. But there's a lot of debris on the ground, Bryan said. "We had two teams in there trying to remove the debris to see if you know if anybody could possibly be under there. But for their safety, they had to pull out."
Large response
The township's Office of Emergency Management and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office also responded to the collapse. A spokeswoman from OSHA was checking to see if her agency was also investigating.
Crews were working to shore up the building Wednesday and engineers will be inside assessing the damage, according to Bryan.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2023 holiday season
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
These NJ towns are among the best, most sought-after places to live statewide
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant