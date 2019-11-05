SOMERVILLE — Need to know where you're voting? Check your sample ballot or call the county clerk. But whatever you do, don't listen to that phone call.

The Somerset County Board of Elections warned of a scam robocall claiming that a polling location has changed.

Somerset County Clerk Steve Peter said that the sample ballots received in the mail contains the correct voting location or can be obtained by calling the clerk's office at 908-231-7084.

Any voter in the state can find their polling location on the Department of State website.

Polls are open in New Jersey until 8 p.m.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

