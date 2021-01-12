QAnon influencer from NJ posted about Capitol riot, report says

A failed screenwriter from New Jersey was revealed as a QAnon influencer who helped get word out about the "Stop the Steal" rally where President Donald Trump spoke and a crowd of supporters stormed the Capitol, according to the fact-checking website Logically.

Robert Cornero Jr., of Neptune City, was identified by the report as the creator of the website "Neon Revolt," which was contacted by conspiracy theorist Ron Watkins to post about the Trump rally.

His three-part post went up the day of the riot and was shared on Twitter by Watkins, according to Logically. The posts accused Vice President Mike Pence of masterminding "a coup against the president" and called for his arrest for treason.

"Patriots, you all in DC today for a reason. Make it count," Neon Revolt wrote.

Five people died as a result of the attack on the Capitol, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who was assaulted. U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J. 12th District, said she tested positive for coronavirus after being exposed to someone with the virus during the chaos in the House chamber.

According to Logically's report, Cornero moved to the west coast in 2009 to try screenwriting but did not sell any scripts. He started a website called Hacking Hollywood and consulted other aspiring writers but eventually became bitter and urged his Twitter followers to burn down Hollywood, the report says.

Logically's report says that Cornero's father is also named Robert and is a vice president of campus planning for Monmouth University. The school's spokeswoman confirmed that Robert Sr. works for the university but did not know if he had a son.

