Robber broke into NJ motel and raped woman, cops say

A 31-year-old Keyport man has been accused of raping a woman at gunpoint in a motel in Tinton Falls.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Tinton Falls police officers responded to a call from a local motel, where a woman said that an armed man had entered the room and sexually assaulted her while threatening to rob her.

Kareem Lee was arrested and charged with first-degree counts of aggravated sexual assault while armed with a weapon and robbery, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced late Monday.

Lee was being held at the Monmouth County Jail pending a detention hearing in Monmouth County Superior Court on Wednesday.

He did not have an attorney listed as of Tuesday.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

