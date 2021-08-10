Rider University offers discounted tuition to NJ state employees

Rider University has announced it has teamed up with the State of New Jersey to offer a 20% discount on tuition to New Jersey state government employees.

The discount does not just apply to them but also the the employee's immediate family members under the age of 23.

The discount applies to all undergraduate and on-campus, part-time graduate programs, as well as online programs. Those eligible can pursue a degree in more than 100 nationally ranked programs including cybersecurity, accounting, homeland security and more.

"Rider is dedicated to helping companies and organizations strengthen their workforces by making higher education more accessible and affordable," Jamie Mitchell, Rider director of graduate admissions, said.

For more information, visit www.rider.edu/admissions/partnerships.