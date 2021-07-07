Rewind, fast forward, listen to Deminski & Doyle in a whole new way

We’ve known each other a long time. So may I be brutally honest right now? There’s plenty I’m terrible at.

One thing I’m awful at is being a shameless self-promoter. Most people in radio are the opposite. They have huge egos and just love saying their names (I hate it, always have) and think they’re way more important than they are. They have no problem promoting themselves.

I’m awful at it.

I love my career, I love New Jersey 101.5, I love our listeners participating, but I know what we do is just a quirky job and a weird, goofy way to make a living. I don’t think I’m anything special.

So when the radio station asked if they could take all our shows and offer them up daily for download I was like, sure, I guess.

Then when they told me they wanted to call it D&D On Demand I cringed. The neurotic, eternally self-deprecating part of me instantly thought... is anyone really demanding this? But it’s a term. Have it anytime you want it. I get that.

And I have to tell you, since we started doing D&D On Demand one thing I realized is very cool is the fact that you can go back and catch a certain moment anytime you want. Like when Bill’s Gordon Ramsey impression collapsed miserably on Jersey Pyramid.

Or when I insisted the cicada invasion was a hoax.

Better yet, the one where Kylie and I actually ate cicadas live on-air. (OK, so they weren’t a hoax.)

Or when Kylie tried parallel parking on live radio.

Then there’s the cool fact that you can fast forward and back up to any part you wish. Example: if you called in on a particular topic you can download that day then drag the audio right to the hour and to your phone call and hear yourself. Love it.

Or let’s say I had a heated disagreement with a caller and you wanted to show a co-worker how apoplectic I became arguing over Ciattarelli unfairly being called a Trump clone (or arguing over the proper way to eat pizza; either is just as likely on this show). You can now easily do that.

Maybe you want to go back to prove I said, “Huffing gas is incredible and cops are all crazy and go commit crimes!” when what I really said was, “Self-serve gas is inevitable so stop being lazy and get with the times!”

D&D On Demand is a lot of fun. Hear the show whenever you want, however you want. Sure you can find it on nj1015.com, but even better use the NJ101.5 app. If you don’t have it, get it. It’s free and you’ll find us under the On Demand tab.

I mean, you know, if you want to. You don’t have to. Whatever you think.

See? God, I suck at this!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey