Reward tops $6,000 for Seeing Eye puppy’s safe return in NJ

A reward for information leading to the safe return of a missing 14-month old puppy-in-training has reached a new height thanks to another $1,000 donated by the Sussex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers organization. This brings the total amount to $6,000.

The Seeing Eye of Morristown earlier this week announced a record $5,000 reward for the safe return of the female German shepherd named Ondrea, who went missing from her foster home in Wantage on June 24.

The young dog weighs about 50 pounds and can be identified with a tattoo in her right ear and a microchip.

There have been no reported sightings since the morning of her disappearance, which was right as the pup was about to begin her formal training with the group.

“We feel we have exhausted all options in terms of finding her loose in the vicinity and are refocusing our efforts on the possibility that someone may have her and not realize we are looking for her,” Seeing Eye Director of Canine Development Peggy Gibbon previously said. She also said, “We will gladly accept her back with no questions asked.”

“While this may not currently be considered a crime, we feel that if someone has taken her, this additional reward may aid in her safe return,” Sussex County Sheriff Michael F. Strada said.

Anyone with information about the dog’s whereabouts can call The Seeing Eye at 1-800-539-4425 or Sussex County Crime Stoppers at 973-300-CRIME.

If the dog is spotted out in the open, people are urged not to chase her, but immediately call the organization.

