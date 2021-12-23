Reward for info — NJ man was killed and left in cemetery
NEWARK — A $5,000 reward is being offered for solid answers related to the killing of a man found at a cemetery along South 19th Street.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced the reward from the Sheriff's Crime Stoppers Program, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.
According to officials, the body of 51-year-old Newark resident Alexander Jones was found at Hebrew Cemetery on Dec. 8. An autopsy determined that his cause of death was blunt and sharp force trauma.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities at 1-877-TIPS-4EC. Calls will be kept confidential.
