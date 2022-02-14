Restaurant in ‘Sopranos’ Super Bowl commercial doesn’t charge EV’s

If you are thinking about heading to Bahrs Landing restaurant to charge up your electric vehicle, don't bother. It doesn't exist.

Bahrs Landing restaurant is real. It's been an iconic seafood restaurant Highlands for over a century.

They just don't have a charging station.

Owner Steve Mehler told the Asbury Park Press that people have been calling since Sunday's Super Bowl ad that shows Tony Soprano's daughter driving to a restaurant to charge her electric Chevy Silverado.

The only difference was Meadow heading down the shore to Bahrs, instead of the family home in North Caldwell.

It is there Sopranos fans got another shock. Here comes her brother, A.J., played by Robert Iler.

After Meadow plugs in her Silverado to charge in Bahr's parking lot (with a plug head that looks like a gun), she and A.J. hug, and the scene is over.

But if you are looking to recreate that journey yourself, you'll have to find somewhere else to charge your EV. Mehler says that was all computer generated imagery.

A photo of the Chevy truck sitting in the parking lot is posted on the Bahrs Landing Facebook page, without the charging station.

The commercial was directed by original Sopranos creator David Chase.

Chevy released a "making of" video, but it still includes the CGI charging station.

While most commenters on Twitter and reddit praised the commercial, many were disappointed it was a car commercial, and not a teaser for a new series.

There were also some who pointed out other "mistakes," like a one-way sign that doesn’t exist, but justified how Meadow parked the truck.

New Jersey is due to receive $15 million in federal funding to build new charging stations around the state. The money is included in funding from President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill.

