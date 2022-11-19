Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City wins 4 gold medal awards

Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City has won four prestigious 2022 Gold Medal Stella Awards for excellence in service and product.

Resorts Casino Hotel won the top prize in the following competitive categories:

Gold Medal, Best Hotel/Resort, Northeast Region

Gold Medal, Best Food & Beverage, Northeast

Region

Region Gold Medal, Best On-Site Support Staff,

Northeast Region

Northeast Region Gold Medal, Best Hotel/Resort Event Space,

Northeast Region

The Northeast Region consists of the following 13 states:

Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York,

Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia and

Washington, D.C.

Stella Awards are also presented in the following additional regions:

Southeast

Midwest

Southwest

Far West

International and United States Terriritories

Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey is a destination resort with 21 ocean-front acres, located right

on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

The annual Stella Awards are selected by an expert panel of judges that are overseen by the editors of Northstar Meetings Group's leading brands, Meetings & Conventions, Successful Meetings, Meeting News and

Incentive.

The Stella Awards are described as follows:

The Stella Awards recognize hotels, convention centers, conference centers, airlines, cruise lines, Destination Marketing Organizations, Convention & Visitor’s Bureaus and Destination Management Companies that consistently deliver quality service and innovation to meeting and events professionals. Honors are awarded in 16 categories celebrating overall excellence, superb food & beverage, professionalism of staff, sustainability initiatives, and other critical aspects of the meetings and event experience.

This was a very important year, as the industry went back to face-to-face events.

Event planners look for excellence in service and product when making decisions on where to bring their business.

Capriccio Italian Restaurant is also the winner of the 2022 award as the best casino restaurant in America by USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Awards.

Capriccio has won this coveted award for the past 3 consecutive years and 4 out of the past 5 years.

SOURCE : Northstar Meetings Group.

