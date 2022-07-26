Report: NJ woman found dead with hoarded pets

SADDLE BROOK — Police had to rip the front door from a house responding to a call about the smell of ammonia coming from inside.

Once inside the house on East Lanza Court, police discovered the 42-year-old old woman who lived at the house dead in extreme hoarding conditions, Capt. John A. Zotollo Jr., told the Daily Voice.

Zotollo said a large number of pets both alive and dead were also found. Some of the pets were “barely alive,” he told the Daily Voice.

Zotollo on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

