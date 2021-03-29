Relax! Jersey reactions to the second vaccine shot

Last Friday, March 26th I had my second shot of the Moderna vaccine. I had an idea of what to expect because my wife who's a physical therapist who does homecare had also gotten two shots of Mederna and she experienced a fever of 101 degrees after her second shot which knocked her our for a night.

Get our free mobile app

For me, I was fine the rest of the day and night on Friday and then on Saturdat had a low-grade fever, felt achy like i was sick and rode it out until the next day when I woke up fine. The only thing I had taken was Tylenol.

The reactions on the vaccines range from those who don't experience any like NJ1015.com reporter David Mathau wrote about, to Jeff Deminski who experienced among other things chills, body aches, and nausea.

So if you're getting ready for your second vaccine shot or your first and wondering about what's going to be happening with your body afterward, here are some reactions from different people who posted on my social media.

Keep in mind that everyone is different and will probably react differently. What made it was knowing what it was and that as they say, this too shall pass.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own.