Red Cross Month kicks off on the Battleship New Jersey

Consider yourself lucky if you never think about the American Red Cross.

Most of us are blessed to have not needed them, and to us they’re that nice organization that helps people. That’s about all we know.

Just think of the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy when so many people were hurting. They were there.

The Red Cross gave temporary shelter. They helped people transition from hotels into new homes. They helped with financial assistance. They funded food banks throughout Jersey communities.

They gave grants to nonprofits, which helped with things like mold remediation and home repairs, worked one-on-one with families and even provided mental health support.

Be glad if you never had to think of them. But this month maybe think of them just a little?

March is Red Cross Month. On Sunday, volunteers and guests were aboard the Battleship New Jersey to kick off the occasion. The American Red Cross flag was raised on the ship in Camden.

According to Fox29 Linda Kolman has been with the Red Cross for almost 20 years and helped raise that flag.

You see people at their worst times and we are able to offer them comfort, compassion, and a safe place to be, maybe some money to get them through the first couple of days of their disaster, it’s just very satisfying for me to be able to help people,” Kolman said.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt started the month in 1943 to honor the volunteers. More information about Red Cross and this month honoring volunteers can be found here.

