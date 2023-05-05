Ready for a NJ staycation? This was voted the best hotel to stay in

There are only a few weeks left until the unofficial start of summer and it’s time to make those summer plans.

Yes, you can fly to some tropical island or take a road trip to another state’s beach, but there’s nothing wrong with a nice staycation right here in New Jersey.

And thanks to TripAdvisor, you can book a stay at the most top-rated hotel in the state.

The travel site takes their reviews seriously and compiled a list of the best hotel in each state across the country solely based on what customers have said.

If a staycation in New Jersey doesn’t sound too convincing yet, try out these top-rated hotels in the surrounding states:

Homestead Inn in New Milford, Connecticut

Avenue Inn & Spa in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

The Ivy Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland

Casablanca Hotel by Library Collection in New York City

AmishView Inn & Suites in Bird in Hand, Pennsylvania

If staying in New Jersey sounds like the best summer plan, you’ll want to stay at the ICONA Avalon in Avalon.

Throw everything you know about the Jersey Shore out the window. You’re not visiting Jenkinson's or the Seaside boardwalk.

The ICONA is all about luxury and relaxation.

You can book a stay HERE.

