Razzies Announce Nominees For the Worst Movies of 2022
It was not a good year for Tom Hanks, at least according to the Razzie Awards, the most famous awards in the world dedicated to terrible movies. The Razzies just announced their nominees for the worst in cinema of 2022, and Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors for decades, managed to snag three Razzie nominations in three different categories.
Hanks was nominated for Worst Actor for his work in Pinocchio, the live-action remake of the Disney classic that also scored nominations for Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actress (Lorraine Bracco), Worst Remake/Ripoff/Sequel, Worst Director (Robert Zemeckis), and Worst Screenplay. Hanks was also nominated twice for Elvis — both as Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Couple, where he was nominated for his work alongside his “Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent).”
That’s pretty much the Razzies in a nutshell; a mix of deserving nominees (Hanks wasn’t particularly good in Pinocchio and he was definitely bad in Elvis) and cheap shots. They also tend to nominate movies they don’t like (or work from people they don’t like) even in categories where they make no sense. The Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, for example, is nominated for Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel. Now Blonde was a terrible movie; it made my own list of the worst films of 2022. But in what way is it a remake, rip-off, or sequel?
Still, there are probably more worthy Razzie nominees this year than in others, including the schlock superhero film Morbius and Netflix’s brutal animated movie of Marmaduke. The “winners” of this year’s Razzies will be announced the day before the Academy Awards, on March 11.
Worst Picture
Blonde
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King’s Daughter
Morbius
Worst Actor
Colson Baker, Good Mourning
Pete Davidson, Marmaduke
Tom Hanks, Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto, Morbius
Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan
Worst Actress
Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone, The Requin
Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel
Blonde
365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days
Disney’s Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
Worst Supporting Actress
Adria Arjona, Morbius
Lorraine Bracco, Disney’s Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz, The 355
Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst Supporting Actor
Pete Davidson, Good Mourning
Tom Hanks, Elvis
Xavier Samuel, Blonde
Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Evan Williams, Blonde
Worst Screen Couple
Colson Baker & Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis
Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels
Worst Director
Judd Apatow, The Bubble
Colson Baker & Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik, Blonde
Daniel Espinosa, Morbius
Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio
Worst Screenplay
Blonde
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
Jurassic World: Dominion
Morbius