Rappin’ Principal makes home learning video

It's hard enough for teachers to reach students especially when the schools are shut down due to Covid-19. One "Fresh-Prince(ipal)" found a way.

Shannon Smith, principal of Russel O. Brackman Middle School came up with a rapping video that's based on "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" theme song and it needs to be seen by all students who are learning from home. Check this out. I can definitely see this as a future episode of ABC's "Schooled" Great job Principal Smith!

