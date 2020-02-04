Cops say Rahway gunman barricaded himself with infirm mother-in-law

RAHWAY — Police arrested a reportedly suicidal city resident who barricaded himself with his bed-ridden mother-in-law and fired a gun on Monday night, authorities said.

Residences on the third and fourth floors were evacuated from the Grand Meridia apartments on Grand Avenue in Rahway about 6:45 p.m. after the wife of Felix Vasquez, 58, called police from their apartment.

The woman told police that her husband was intoxicated, armed with a gun and was threatening to harm himself.

She also said that she was worried for her disabled mother, who was not able to leave the apartment, Rahway police Capt. Dawn Rodger recounted Tuesday.

Police initially described the event as a "hostage situation" but later clarified that the man did not take anyone hostage.

Rodger said Vasquez refused to leave for three hours before the Union County Emergency Response Team entered the apartment and arrested him.

Police said Vasquez fired a round from his weapon inside the apartment before officers broke in but he did not fire at them.

Vasquez was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of firearm, second-degree possession of firearm for unlawful purpose, third-degree possession of prohibited weapon, fourth-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree certain persons prohibited form having weapons.

Vasquez was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation but Rodger said no one was injured in the standoff and residents were allowed to return to their apartments.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect that police are no longer referring to the incident as a hostage situation.

