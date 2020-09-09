According to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare there are 1,495,161 cats as pets in New Jersey. Add to that the estimated 1.3 to 2 million stray and feral cats, you have quite the feline population in the Garden State.

But dogs are better. They are smarter. They are loyal. They have more distinct personalities. I could go on, but why drive you cat loonies crazier? You’re already crazy enough! (Relax, I’m kidding.)

Now I thought there was one type of cat person. The person who was too lazy to walk a dog and needed endless cat pictures to place on Facebook instead of a picture of themselves. Turns out I’m way off according to a quiz on wildlifescience.org.

University of Exeter researchershave been studying cats and their owners and have concluded there are five basic cat owner personality types. If you own a cat, you’re either the...

Concerned protector

Freedom defender

Tolerant guardian

Conscientious caretaker

Laissez-faire landlord

The conscientious caretaker for example tends to keep their cat indoors more whereas the freedom defender accepts the risk of letting their cat follow its outdoor roaming instincts. Each means something which you can read more about here.

To take the handy dandy little quiz to find out what type of cat owner you are go here.

I don’t own a cat, but with my bad cat attitude I took the quiz just for fun. All of my answers were that I didn’t have strong feelings one way or the other (which since I don’t care about cats is basically accurate) and I was given Laissez-faire landlord. Basically the doesn’t-give-a-crap-about-anything category.

Maybe they’re onto something.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.