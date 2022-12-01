Princeton, NJ man missing for three weeks, may be in Hamilton

PRINCETON — The search is on for a resident who has not been seen for three weeks.

Princeton police Lt. Chris Tash said Emmanuel Lafontant, 60, was last seen in the area of Johnson Avenue in Hamilton. Tash said officers are investigating why Lafontant may have been in Hamilton.

His family reported him missing Wednesday. Tash had no comment on the length of time it took for Lafontant to be reported.

Lafontant is 6 feet 2 inches and 190 pounds.

Tash asked anyone with information about Lafontant's whereabouts 609-921-2100.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

30 unique 'experience' gifts New Jerseyans actually want to get

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.