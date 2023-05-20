Priceless ad for NJ ‘police squad’ from 1947
I love this. Everything about it. What a tremendous throwback to a different time and place.
This photo was posted on Facebook by former Ventnor City Police Chief Gerry Schaffer.
Pictured in the featured photo above are (left to right):
- Police Officer Sam Summerville
- Ventnor City Mayor Harry S. Hodson
- Police Officer J.I. League
- M.C. Mower, Ventnor City Chief of Police
- Police Officer J. Kennedy
Three state of the art Harley-Davidson motorcycles are displayed.
75 years later, Ventnor may not even have one motorcycle.
That’s not meant to be a criticism … it’s merely illustrative of the decisions made over the years … whether or not to have a motorcycle unit.
Around 40 years ago, there was an aversion at the Ventnor City Commission level … predicated upon the belief that motorcycles were dangerous … not to have them in the police department.
i strongly believe that there should be a motorcycle presence, because they are able to navigate in spaces that a patrol car cannot. It’s a very helpful tool in policing.
They also look great, too.
And, what a sense of pride of accomplishment for a Police Officer, who is privileged to become a motorcycle police officer.
Here is a look at the entire 1947 Harley-Davidson (Ventnor Police) advertisement. I think it’s just amazing.
A motorcycle police officer is a win - win scenario … for the city and for morale of the police department.
The Atlantic City Area Great Hurricane Of 1944 (AMAZING PHOTOS)
10 Things I am Extremely Grateful For in Atlantic County