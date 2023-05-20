Priceless ad for NJ ‘police squad’ from 1947

I love this. Everything about it. What a tremendous throwback to a different time and place.

This photo was posted on Facebook by former Ventnor City Police Chief Gerry Schaffer.

Pictured in the featured photo above are (left to right):

Police Officer Sam Summerville

Ventnor City Mayor Harry S. Hodson

Police Officer J.I. League

M.C. Mower, Ventnor City Chief of Police

Police Officer J. Kennedy

Three state of the art Harley-Davidson motorcycles are displayed.

75 years later, Ventnor may not even have one motorcycle.

That’s not meant to be a criticism … it’s merely illustrative of the decisions made over the years … whether or not to have a motorcycle unit.

Around 40 years ago, there was an aversion at the Ventnor City Commission level … predicated upon the belief that motorcycles were dangerous … not to have them in the police department.

i strongly believe that there should be a motorcycle presence, because they are able to navigate in spaces that a patrol car cannot. It’s a very helpful tool in policing.

They also look great, too.

And, what a sense of pride of accomplishment for a Police Officer, who is privileged to become a motorcycle police officer.

Here is a look at the entire 1947 Harley-Davidson (Ventnor Police) advertisement. I think it’s just amazing.

A motorcycle police officer is a win - win scenario … for the city and for morale of the police department.

