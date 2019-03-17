Powerball goes winless again, jackpot tops $500 million

TRENTON — The annuity value of the jackpot for the next Powerball drawing will top a half-billion dollars after going 23 weeks without a winner.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were white balls 30, 34, 39, 53, 67, Powerball 11, and Power Play multiplier 2X. One ticket sold in New Jersey matched five number but not the Powerball and is worth $1 million.

The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing for the 8th largest Powerball jackpot ever is $550 million with a cash value of $335 million. The jackpot was last won on Dec. 26.

New Jersey has been lucky in the past year with Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot winners in 2017. The latest winner was Mike Weirsky, 54, of Alpha who won a $273 million Mega Millions jackpot in the March 1 drawing.

Weirsky was receiving alimony payments from Eileen Murray, his wife of 15 years he divorced last fall.

Murray told Inside Edition on Thursday she doesn’t want a cut of the jackpot only for him to use the money wisely but would like the alimony payments to stop.

“I would like to see it end, obviously,” she said, adding, “I had a large retirement account that I had to cash out. I would like to see that returned.” She also revealed that the Quick Chek in Phillipsburg where he bought the ticket is where Weirsky proposed to her.

Powerball Tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

