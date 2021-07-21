Port Authority seeks opinions on its service

If you’ve ever wanted to tell the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey what you think of them, they now want to hear it. The PA is soliciting participants in an online rider survey to better gauge when commuting levels will return to normal and what improvements they can make to their trains, stations, and information sharing.

According to NJ.com, the survey asks riders about their pre-pandemic commuting patterns as well as soliciting opinions on the state of PATH train stations when it comes to their sanitary conditions.

In addition to the PATH portion of the survey, there are also questions about the Port Authority Bus Terminal; for that, they are seeking 16 volunteers to serve on a council that will provide suggestions for improvements to the terminal and its services. In addition to riders, the PABT council will also seek the input of people who live near the facility in midtown Manhattan. All applications for the council must be received by July 30. Applications can be found here.

According to the PABT website, it is not only the largest bus terminal in the world, it is also the busiest.

The PATH survey asks questions regarding the frequency of ridership, getting info about the service and overall satisfaction. It also seeks to find out what people’s future plans are regarding the PATH trains. Ridership obviously dropped during the pandemic and the PA wants to know when people are ready to resume their normal commuting habits, if ever.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

