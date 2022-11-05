Popular work-out facility expanding in New Jersey

New Jersey is kind of a workout-crazy state.

There's really no question about that, in fact, a recent study was released and named new Jersey the most gym-obsessed state in the country!

Going to the gym is a great way to of course stay in shape, but it's also a good way to meet new people.

Having a friend to hit the gym with is a great way to stay motivated!

On top of that, a lot of gyms offer classes like Zumba, pilates, spinning, and more.

Classes are a great way to get excited about going to the gym especially if you're new and not totally sure about what to do.

If that's not enough, it's recently been found that adding some sort of resistance training to your routine can actually increase your life expectancy.

So, if you're looking to get into the gym scene and aren't sure where to start New Jersey has a ton of gyms to choose from, Retro Fitness, Anytime Fitness, Lavallette Personal Fitness, and Toms River Fitness, just to name a few.

However, one gym is expanding rapidly in the Garden State.

One Of New Jery's More Popular Gym Franchises Is Expanding

The gym that's opening a new location in December offers very affordable memberships and it will be this franchise's 70th location in the Garden State according to NJ.com.

In addition, the new gym will operate in a 14,000-square-foot building and offers resistance training, cardio machines, and a 30-minute workout circuit.

So What Gym Is Opening Their 70th Location In New Jersey?

NJ.com reports that this upcoming December Passaic County NJ will see its newest Planet Fitness open up.

The new gym will be located at 204 Wagaraw Road in Hawthorne.

I'll see you at the water fountain!

