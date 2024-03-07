🐅 The Popcorn Park Zoo mourns the death of their beloved tiger, Eli

🐅 His health had taken a turn for the worse recently

🐅 Eli came to the zoo in 2016

LACEY — A popular animal refuge sanctuary in the Ocean County township is mourning the loss of another resident.

The Popcorn Park Zoo in Lacey has announced that their beloved tiger, Eli died, following a recent decline in his health that caused decreased mobility and increased discomfort.

“With heavy hearts, we share the news of Eli’s passing, our beloved tiger,” according to the zoo’s Facebook page.

Despite their best efforts and the care of dedicated veterinarians, and exhausting all options, while considering his quality of life, the zoo made the difficult decision to say goodbye, they said.

Eli arrived at Popcorn Park in December 2016 alongside his sister, Jess. The zoo said Eli spent over eight years there, filling his days with simple pleasures like sunbathing, pond wading, and playful moments with his sis.

“His gentle nature and playful spirit touched the hearts of all who knew him. Though Eli’s absence is felt profoundly, we find comfort in knowing his time here raised awareness and love for endangered tigers. We strive to continue his legacy, ensuring every animal who comes through our door receives the very best care and love,” the zoo wrote on Facebook.

Eli is the second zoo resident to die in the past month. Legolas, the baboon passed away in early February after showing signs of aging.

