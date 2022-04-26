A new poll, as reported by New York Post, shows that nearly two-thirds of New Jersey residents would like to leave if they could. A full 36% reported that they will definitely be leaving. The challenge of course is for those remaining.

Many of the people leaving the Garden State are those with the means and ability to make the transition with minimal effort. Our friends at NJBIA have reported for years that billions of dollars in taxable income are flying out of the state.

As a matter of fact, NJBIA reports that between 2004 and 2019, $33 BILLION in adjusted gross income left New Jersey for better economic and tax climates. This loss of income is proving disastrous for those of us remaining to fight.

Combine this with the report from business owners that 64% will be retiring out of state and only 36% diggin' in with me.

Part of the problem is that the so-called opposition Republicans have proven to be complicit in so many of the disasters handed down by the Democratic majority. Perhaps the most egregious is the fact that the leadership during the lockdowns in the Legislature did nothing to push back on Murphy and Sweeney.

Jon Bramnick and Tom Kean refused to fight. They panicked like school kids over void while the adults in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Sweden, to name just a few, stood up for their citizens, families, and neighborhood businesses.

Now that we see the actual results from the Swedish success story, do you think the clowns in New Jersey will apologize or own their colossal mistakes? Not a chance. Kean for his part is riding a wave of back-room money from Christie operatives hoping to secure a seat in Congress and Bramnick got a promotion to the State Senate!

Sadly, many New Jerseyans are disheartened by the lack of opposition and the lack of leadership. A GOP nominee who refused to stand with kids and first responders losing their jobs over a jab. A GOP operation that has already given up their office and are desperate to protect their own insiders from getting involved in primaries to try and stop outsider candidates actually speaking for real New Jerseyans.

For my part, I've committed to do a lot more than talking about it every morning. Putting my money and time where my mouth is, I launched Common Sense Club in order to organize and mobilize parents, small business owners, and first responders to bring change to New Jersey.

I'm now spending multiple nights each week hosting and speaking at town hall meetings across the state to meet and greet New Jersey residents in person to hear their concerns and plan the solution.

If you'd like to join me at any number of events, see my public schedule HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021.