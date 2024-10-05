Poll: Majority of New York voters want Adams to resign

(The Center Square) — A majority of New Yorkers think embattled Mayor Eric Adams should resign from office or be removed following his indictment on federal charges, according to a new independent poll.

The Marist poll, conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, found at least 69% of New York City residents, including 71% of Democrats, think Adams should resign as mayor as he fights federal bribery, fraud and campaign finance violations that could land the former NYPD police captain in jail. Only 30% say Adams should serve out the rest of his term, the poll found.

If Adams doesn't resign, 63% of voters polled said Gov. Kathy Hochul should use her executive powers to begin the process of removing Adams from his position. Only 36% do not think Hochul should take the unprecedented step.

Pollsters also found that Adams can't hide from the controversy, with more than seven in 10 respondents having heard a "good amount" about his indictment, and roughly two-thirds think Adams did something illegal.

"It’s hard to imagine how Mayor Adams could be faring any worse in the court of public opinion," Dr. Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, said in a statement. "Not only do New York City residents think he has done something illegal, but they think he should resign or have Governor Hochul start the process of removing him from office."

Adams, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, has vowed to fight the indictment, which has made him the first sitting New York City mayor to be charged with crimes. He has refused to step down.

Federal prosecutors accuse Adams of seeking and accepting more than $100,000 in illegal gifts, like travel and campaign contributions from the Turkish government and wealthy foreign business owners dating back to his days as Brooklyn borough president. He's also accused of accepting more than $10 million in illegal 'straw' donations traced to Turkey.

In exchange for free travel perks and illegal campaign contributions, Adams allegedly pressured an official with the New York Fire Department to allow a Turkish consulate building to open despite safety concerns, federal prosecutors said.

But Marist pollsters found that Adams’ job approval rating amid the controversy is underwater, with only 26% saying they approve of the job he is doing and 74% saying they disapprove. Adams’ approval rating is down from 37% in November of 2023. Only 11% strongly approve of the job Adams is doing as mayor, and 47% strongly disapprove, pollsters said.

A growing chorus of Democrats have called on Adams to step down over concerns that his legal troubles could impact their chances of taking control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the November election. Republicans have an eight-seat majority in the House, with three vacancies in Democratic districts. Several New York congressional districts held by Republicans are in play in the upcoming election.

Among the potential Adams challengers waiting in the wings, the Marist poll found that most voters don't want Cuomo to run for mayor if Adams resigns, while 44% think he should go for it.

But Cuomo appears to have support among Democratic voters, with 52% saying they think he should jump into the race, Marist pollsters found.

If Adams does resign, Public Advocate Jumaane William would take over the post as interim mayor until a special election is held.

