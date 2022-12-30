Politics on the waterfront: NJ lawmaker fights to get back his day job

BAYONNE — A Democratic legislator whose longshoreman's work license was revoked because of his frequent absences wants the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey to reconsider their decision.

The commission took away the license of Assemblyman William Sampson, a crane operator for Global Container Terminals, for “failing to meet the work and work availability requirements in January-June 2022." The Bayonne resident told the commission his presence at meetings or events as an assemblyman was “good cause” to miss work.

Sampson, who represents Bayonne and Jersey City in the 31st Legislative District, said in a statement to NJ Globe that he had the blessing of both his employer and the International Longshoremen’s Association, to run for office.

“In both cases, Global and the ILA understood this legislative opportunity as a way to ‘give back’ to the local community through service and to work to provide better training, and to increase the potential of investment in challenged neighborhoods,” Sampson said in his statement. "At no point did either Global or the ILA request that I reduce my obligations to the state Legislature or to the community.”

Sampson said that he has respect for the rule of law and the commission.

New York Harbor, Assemblyman William Sampson, NJ Statehouse New York Harbor (Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor), Assemblyman William Sampson (Assemblyman William Sampson), NJ Statehouse (Michael Symons) loading...

A toned-down response

In his earlier reaction to the commission's decision Sampson told NJ Globe that the commission is taking out its frustrations on him over Gov. Phil Murphy’s attempts to shut the commission in the belief it has outlived its usefulness and that New Jersey State Police could take on their responsibilities.

The U.S. Supreme Court will likely decide the commission's fate in 2023.

Sampson's office on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

