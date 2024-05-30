🚨 Fights and stabbing at Ocean City over Memorial Day weekend

🚨 Police say they won't make any changes to game plan

🚨 Mayor says shore town is still safe

Police aren't adding any more officers to patrol the Ocean City boardwalk this weekend but the mayor says it's still the safest shore town to bring your family.

"We are Ocean City. We are the safest town and that's why people come here," said Mayor Jay Gillian at a press conference on the boardwalk.

It comes after a weekend of violence and rowdy behavior down the shore that was mostly caused by teens.

A 15-year-old male teen was stabbed during a group fight Saturday night as others looked on. No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing but Police Chief Bill Campbell said all the juveniles involved in the fight knew each other and were from out of town.

Things went back to normal around an hour after that isolated incident, said Campbell.

That's why the Ocean City police won't be making any changes to its operations heading into the first weekend after Memorial Day.

"Obviously we're monitoring it. If there's additional issues that we have with outbreaks with juveniles we may have to adjust our operational plan but as of right now we've got more than sufficient staff," said Campbell.

The problem, according to Campbell, is that police can only issue warnings to teens caught with alcohol or marijuana.

Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, R-Ocean City, said he was working with a group of lawmakers to empower police to deal with juveniles.

“This is not a partisan issue. It’s happening up and down the coast," said McClellan.

Sen. Robert Singer, R-Ocean, and Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris, introduced legislation in the state senate this week with a similar purpose.

