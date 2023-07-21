Police search for escaped prisoner from work crew in Ewing, NJ

🔴 Jessey Slater was working a grounds detail on Stuyvesant Avenue in Ewing

🔴 The search for Slater was focused on Grand Avenue in Ewing

🔴 He was incarcerated at the Garden State Youth Correctional facilty

UPDATE: Ewing police say that the escaped inmate has been captured.

EWING — A prisoner escaped from a work detail on the Trenton-Ewing border was on run Friday afternoon.

Ewing police said Jessey Slater, 32, was working a grounds detail on Stuyvesant Avenue when he escaped the minimum security work detail. At first police were told Slater had run towards Trenton. Another witness reported seeing him on Grand Avenue in Ewing around 3:45 p.m.

The search was focused with a large police presence in the Grand Avenue area between Upper Ferry Road and the West Trenton SEPTA station.

Slater was a minimum security inmate at the Garden State Youth Correctional facility on a controlled dangerous substance charge. The state Deparment of Corrections is leading the search.

Slater is described as 6 foot 2 inches and approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts. Anyone seeing Slater should call 911.

