Police kill man in Ventnor, find dead man in Atlantic City

Authorities are investigating a police shooting on a road and a separate gun death at a residence, both in Atlantic County.

On Thursday afternoon, police killed a man on West End Avenue in Ventnor City near the border of Atlantic City.

The man was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City where he was pronounced dead, according to the Attorney General's Office, which said it was trying to learn the man's identity.

Authorities did not release other details, including what led to the shooting about 4:15 p.m.

At least six gunshots can be heard in video posted by 6 ABC Action News, which reported that the shots were fired by a Ventnor officer.

A witness told the Press of Atlantic City that he saw a man charge at police in a marsh when police fired.

Earlier in the day in Atlantic City, police found a 27-year-old man dead in his bedroom from a gunshot wound to the head.

A handgun was found near the body. The Attorney General's Office said there was no use of force by police.

The Atlantic County Emergency Response Team had gone into the Galloway home with a search warrant, officials said. The warrant was part of a multi-agency law enforcement investigation, for which the Attorney General's Office did not reveal more details.

The death is being investigated by the state because a law enacted in January 2019 requires the Attorney General’s Office to investigate deaths that occur during encounters with law enforcement officers.

