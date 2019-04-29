Plainfield teenager shot dead, found in the street, cops say

PLAINFIELD — A 19-year-old died from fatal gunshots on Sunday afternoon.

David Perez of Plainfield was found with gunshot wounds in the street at West Fourth Street and Monroe Avenue in Plainfield near Mathewson Playground at approximately 4:10 p.m. Sunday, according to acting Union County Prosecutor Jennifer Davenport.

Davenport did not disclose the exact location Perez's body was found or the manner of death.

Davenport said Perez was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he was pronounced dead a little more than an hour later.

No information was disclosed about a possible shooter.

Union County Crime Stoppers has posted a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

