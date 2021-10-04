Phil Murphy’s most annoying habits (Opinion)

Aside from being a power-hungry tyrannical left-wing dictator, there are other things that might annoy the New Jersey public about are emperor/governor.

He has since stopped this first annoying habit that he used to do all the time of the coronavirus news conferences/dog and pony show.

When he wanted to change subjects, he would say "shifting gears," and then take his hand and motion as if he were shifting gears in a car or truck. Someone must’ve told him it was supremely stupid and clownish, so he hasn't done it in a while.

I figured it had to be someone very close to him like a family member because no one on his staff would tell the kind of guy to knock off the stupid charade nonsense unless they were living under his roof.

Each and every time he introduces health commissioner Judy Persichilli, he says, "And now the woman who needs no introduction," and then proceeds to introduce her.

Also, in his coronavirus briefings whenever he switches over to state police superintendent Pat Callahan, he asks Pat if there’s any bad weather coming like Colonel Callahan is a weatherman.

It’s another indication of how he is totally out of touch not only with law-enforcement but with the average human being.

Murphy also has a couple of go-to phrases that he likes to employ. When referring to those who have passed of COVID-19, he refers to them as "blessed souls."

Also, in his funny style of pretending to care about people in the state, he prefaces taking his boot off the neck of its citizens by saying "God willing" when talking about lifting any tyrannical restrictions or sanctions.

The impotent press at these events should be wearing softball uniforms since they only lob him softballs allegedly under the threat from his staff that they won't be invited back if they push too hard. They really don't want to anyway since they're all on the same team with rare exception.

And of course, the there’s the old standby “It’s the right thing to do."

Hopefully and "God willing" in another month or so we won’t have to be dealing with his tyrannical ways or his quirky little phony sayings. So, make sure to vote him out in November. Because “it’s the right thing to do!"

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.