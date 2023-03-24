A former school superintendent and principal recently charged as a "peeping Tom" was arrested Thursday on new charges in connection with a 2014 sexual assault in Woodbridge.

Danny McEaddy, 39, of the Sicklerville section of Winslow, was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault for allegedly forcing his way into the apartment of a woman in the Keasby section of Woodbridge on Sept. 21, 2014.

The woman, who reported the crime to the police right away, said she did not the rapist, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yvonne Ciccione said.

Prosecutors did not publicly reveal this week how they tied McEaddy to the crime in Woodbridge.

In addition to rape, McEaddy was charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree burglary, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, third-degree criminal restraint, and third-degree aggravated assault.

Danny McEaddy Danny McEaddy (Middesex County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Charged after peering into windows of several homes

McEaddy was arrested last year on separate charges.

An investigation by Winslow police into incidents of a man peering into the windows of homes led to McEaddy's arrest in August. In one of the incidents, McEaddy was accused of entering a home and tried forcing a woman into a bedroom.

McEaddy was linked by Winslow police to the previous incidents and charged with second-degree burglary, and three counts of fourth-degree invasion of privacy.

Officials confirmed McEaddy was the principal of Hillcrest Elementary School in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania in 2020. In a video introducing himself to the school, he said he was a husband and father with 15 years of experience as an educator.

After a year, he became principal at the Freedom Charter School in Camden through the 2022 school year.

McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing in October but his attorney told ABC 6 Action News at the time he would appeal.

Danny McEaddy Danny McEaddy (Upper Darby School District via youTube) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much your school district gets under Murphy's proposed 2024 budget Gov. Phil Murphy's porposed 2024 budget includes $1 billion in new spending for school funding including pre-K funding, pension and benefits, and an additional $832 million in K-12 aid, which is listed below by county and district.

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.