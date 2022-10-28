Person threatens to harm themselves; Asbury Park, NJ cops step in

Every Friday we honor local law enforcement in New Jersey. Some honorees get reported with multiple stories in the news and others are barely mentioned.

We get a lot of feedback from our audience through the website about local cops doing great things and our morning show Producer Kristen spends a lot of time searching through social media in order to bring some of the lesser-known stories to the air.

Today's honorees are from the Asbury Park Police Department. Sergeant Michael Boone and Officer Andrew Slinger got the call to respond to a person in crisis. The concern was that the person was going to cause harm to themselves or even end their life.

Sadly, mental health is a rising concern in the Garden State and there are many people who are acting out and crying for help. Using their calm demeanor, expert training, and desire to help others, the officers were able to get the person calm and resolved the situation.

Thanks to Sgt. Boone and Officer Slinger one more person will have an opportunity to seek help and hopefully live out the rest of their life in peace.

Here's an excerpt from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Facebook page:

