Perfect Fourth of July treat: Easy healthy red, white and blue ice pops

No matter how you decide to spend your July 4 weekend this year, the weekend will not be complete without a delicious treat.

Each year I love trying out new dessert recipes to test on my family as it's always fun adding a surprise to the classic memorial day dishes. This year I've decided to test out red, white and blue popsicle sticks that are a lot better than your average ice cream truck popsicle.

In order to make these popsicle sticks you are going to need:

12-oz bag Frozen Blueberries, defrosted

12-oz Bag Frozen Raspberries, defrosted

6 tablespoons honey

1 cup Plain Yogurt

1/2 cup any kind of milk

Popsicle molds

Once you have all of these ingredients you are going to want to blend the blueberries with ⅓ of the honey until very smooth.

Pour the mixture about ⅓ of the way into each popsicle stick and then allow them to freeze for 30 minutes.

Mix another third of the honey with the yogurt and once smooth add to the popsicles until ⅔ of the way full.

Freeze the popsicles for another 30 minutes and top them off with the defrosted raspberries with the final third of the honey.

Allow the popsicles to freeze for at least 6 hours before enjoying.

This is a much healthier option yet a refreshing way to enjoy a summer popsicle, and it's super easy to make with any kind of fruit in mind.

